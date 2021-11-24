Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Harvard Bioscience worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 42.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 250.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBIO opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $295.06 million, a PE ratio of -144.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

