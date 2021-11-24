Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

RDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.76) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,172.73 ($28.39).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,643 ($21.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £187.13 billion and a PE ratio of 37.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,657.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,484.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,212 ($15.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

