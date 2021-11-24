AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,580 ($20.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £357.43 million and a PE ratio of 119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,827.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,984.42. AB Dynamics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27).

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.