AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,580 ($20.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £357.43 million and a PE ratio of 119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,827.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,984.42. AB Dynamics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27).
About AB Dynamics
