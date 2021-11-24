$30.54 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce sales of $30.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $33.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $126.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $127.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $123.54 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $125.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

CDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $300.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

