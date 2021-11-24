Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler Purchases 60,000 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. Biodesix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($31.93) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Biodesix by 278.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 229.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

