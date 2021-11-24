Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PHP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 164 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.71 ($2.27).

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 151.60 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

