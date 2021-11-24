Renew (LON:RNWH) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 725 ($9.47).

Renew stock opened at GBX 794.96 ($10.39) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 792.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410.25 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889 ($11.61). The company has a market capitalization of £625.48 million and a P/E ratio of 26.41.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

