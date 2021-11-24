Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 743,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,961 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Atotech were worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Atotech in the first quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Atotech stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of -58.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. Atotech Limited has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ATC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Atotech Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

