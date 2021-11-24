Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires New Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

