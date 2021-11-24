National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 105,388.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National Bank were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBHC opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.99. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.