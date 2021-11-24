Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 9,761 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 108,455.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.17. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

