Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 11,623 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 105,663.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.