MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 25,380 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,380 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

In related news, Director Byron C. Scott bought 9,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $122,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,430 shares of company stock valued at $248,241. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ARAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.