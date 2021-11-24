Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,400 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 14.7% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 317,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,992,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after acquiring an additional 110,934 shares during the period.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

