Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires New Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after buying an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 42.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after buying an additional 725,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 418.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTZ. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

