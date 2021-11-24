REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REX. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 37.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 19.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 494.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $541.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.11.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

