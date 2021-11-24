Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 4,494 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $161,518. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.
NFBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile
Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.
