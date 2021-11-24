Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 9,712 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 107,911.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,784. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

