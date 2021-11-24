Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 1,523 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,868,000 after buying an additional 563,441 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in PTC by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after purchasing an additional 343,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 33.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,296,000 after acquiring an additional 190,027 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.