Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 1,523 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,868,000 after buying an additional 563,441 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in PTC by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after purchasing an additional 343,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 33.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,296,000 after acquiring an additional 190,027 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PTC stock opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $153.73.
PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.
In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PTC Profile
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
