Millennium Management LLC Buys 28,095 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.34 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

