Millennium Management LLC Sells 375,377 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,377 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 246.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Liberty Global by 215.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $152,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

LBTYK opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.