News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 943,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 14th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

News stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. News has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.43.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in News during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in News by 171.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in News during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

