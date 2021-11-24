YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.92. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 826 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 77,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,246,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 28.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

