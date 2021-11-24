Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.
Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $42.10.
In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $1,592,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
