Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $1,592,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

