Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 109,808 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,171 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

