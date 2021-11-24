FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

NYSE:LAC opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.