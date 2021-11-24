Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($18.06) Per Share

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn ($18.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($16.55). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after buying an additional 131,234 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

