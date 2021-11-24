FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Lowered by Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.20. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of THG opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

