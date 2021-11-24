Millennium Management LLC Sells 812,989 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 812,989 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 178,864 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 689,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $762.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

