Millennium Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233,931 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 1,140,188 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 140,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 79,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEEL stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

SEEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

