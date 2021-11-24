Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $183.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $1,383,049.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,582,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,981 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

