Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,577 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 52,174 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 97,519.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 46.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 336.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

