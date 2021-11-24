Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,528,819 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of PEB opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,354 shares of company stock valued at $529,036. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

