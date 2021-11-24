Man Group plc Buys Shares of 14,900 Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of Ocuphire Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Ocuphire Pharma Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

