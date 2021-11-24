Man Group plc Sells 20,300 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Golar LNG by 272.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 305,066 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at $3,464,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 20.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 403,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 68,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.