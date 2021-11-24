Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 15,900 Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 156,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 78,203 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 110,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $624.46 million, a P/E ratio of -781.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Veru Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

