Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.25). Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

