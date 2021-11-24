Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 9,560 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.15 million, a P/E ratio of -48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Several analysts have commented on PETQ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

