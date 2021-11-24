AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after buying an additional 820,618 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,058,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 730,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 215,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 112,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $555.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

