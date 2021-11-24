iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.72% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

