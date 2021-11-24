First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $28,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $105,000.

FPXI opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

