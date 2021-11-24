Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 38,740 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 38,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $471,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of MRAM opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $243.14 million, a P/E ratio of -247.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
