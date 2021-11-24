Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 38,740 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 38,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $471,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MRAM opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $243.14 million, a P/E ratio of -247.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.