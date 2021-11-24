Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart Sells 2,616 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $329.02 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.93 and a 200-day moving average of $302.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,343,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.