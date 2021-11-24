Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt Sells 12,722 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 47,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749,917 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

