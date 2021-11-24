Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Denis Oleary Acquires 10,400 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after acquiring an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

