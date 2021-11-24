Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Talos Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Talos Energy stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $869.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.02.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

