Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Purchases $2,589,800.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wayfair stock opened at $259.80 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $222.28 and a one year high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.58. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.08 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on W. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $2,717,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $3,448,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 246,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

