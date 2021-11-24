Craig Matthew Knight Buys 166,000 Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92. Hyzon Motors Inc has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $19.95.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $9,411,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.