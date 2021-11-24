Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

AMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

AMTX opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450 over the last ninety days. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

