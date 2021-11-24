Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Chairman Steven J. Hilton Sells 38,087 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $118.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $123.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.14.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

